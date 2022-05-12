BBQs are one of the best parts of summer, but for vegans the choice is usually lacking in flavour and variety.

With meat eaters fully catered for, Asda has launched a brand new vegan BBQ range so that everyone has options at your next BBQ,

As a bonus with prices starting from just £2, the range has already started landing in stores and is available online now.

Asda’s vegan BBQ range

First up is Asda’s range of delicious Korean flavoured Plant Based Meat-Free Chicken Wing

These tender and succulent wings are made from wheat and pea protein then served with sweet chilli sauce, priced at £2.50.

(Asda)

Asda has transformed the classic corn on the cob into a stunning BBQ snack: Corn Ribs with Garlic Dressing.

These are corn on the cobs quartered lengthways into 'ribs', ready to oven bake or barbeque, finished with a garlic and herb dressing. The perfect family friendly finger food, priced at £2.00.

For some variation in flavour, Asda brings a taste of Morocco with its Plant Based Moroccan Lamb Koftas, priced at just £2.75.

Jewelled with apricots and dates to add bursts of sweetness and flavoured with warming middle eastern spices and a hint of mint for freshness, the koftas are the ideal summer evening treat.

Served perfectly with flame baked flatbreads infused with garlic and tangy Vegan Sour Cream and chive dip, both available from Asda.

The full vegan line up includes:

Plant Based Meat-Free Classic Burgers - £2.50

Plant Based Meat-Free Chilli 'Sheese®' Sausages – £2.50

Plant Based Battered Fishless Prawns with Sweet Chili Dip - £2.35

Extra Special Melt in the Middle Pesto Fishless Cakes - £3.00

Vegan Tempura Nests with Sweet Chili Dip​ - £2.50

You can shop the full vegan BBQ range online and in stores now.