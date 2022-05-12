Supermarket chain Tesco has announced a major change as they share that office worker will now be able to use their local Tesco to work.

The chain said that the flexible workspace business will convert excess space at its supermarket stores into office space designed for hybrid working.

The news comes amid the continued shift away from traditional city centre offices which was accelerated by the pandemic and the brand's new partnership with IWG.

The first site is expected to be at the Tesco Extra store in New Malden, with workspace on the store's upper mezzanine level being fitted with 12 open desks, 30 co-working spaces and a meeting room.

Tesco set to open instore offices. Canva)

Businesses and individuals will be able to use the working space in the New Malden store from mid-May.

Louise Goodland, head of strategic partnerships at Tesco, said: “We are pleased to be working with IWG to offer customers the chance to work more flexibly from their local Tesco.

“We are always looking to serve our customers and communities better and we will be interested to see how they respond to these new opportunities.”

The move from Tesco comes as part of IWG's plans to add 1,000 new locations across its global networking in 2022 as hybrid working accelerates.

Mark Dixon, founder and chief executive of IWG, said: “For several decades we have been at the forefront of hybrid work, empowering people to work more productively and conveniently.

“People don’t want to spend hours commuting every day and instead want to live and work in their local communities.

“A Tesco Extra in a suburban location, in the middle of a vibrant local community, is the perfect location for flexible office space.”