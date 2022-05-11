Zara Phythian, an actress who featured in the 2016 Marvel movie Dr Strange, and her husband have been found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of a string of child sex charges after jointly grooming and abusing a teenage girl.
Phythian, who also runs a martial arts academy, was found guilty of 14 counts of sexual activity with a child committed between 2005 and 2008, when the victim was aged in her early teens.
Jurors also convicted the 37-year-old’s husband Victor Marke, aged 59, of the same 14 offences and indecent assault charges relating to another under-age girl he abused on at least eight occasions between 2002 and 2003.
Judge Mark Watson remanded both defendants in custody until a hearing to decide on bail or sentence at 2pm.
Zara is known for her roles in Accident Man 2 (2022) and Tribal Get Out Alive (2020), although she is best known for starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel’s 2016 hit, Doctor Strange.
