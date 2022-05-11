Zara Phythian, an actress who featured in the 2016 Marvel movie Dr Strange, and her husband have been found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of a string of child sex charges after jointly grooming and abusing a teenage girl.

Phythian, who also runs a martial arts academy, was found guilty of 14 counts of sexual activity with a child committed between 2005 and 2008, when the victim was aged in her early teens.