Channel 4 has announced an extension of its strategic partnership with YouTube as hundreds of hours of programmes from the broadcaster will be made available to watch for free on the YouTube platform.
This will only be available for the UK and Ireland, and will allow Channel 4 to sell its own advertising around these shows.
Selected programmes will also be made available to watch on YouTube 30 days after first being broadcast on Channel 4 and E4, as part of a wider syndication strategy.
Alex Mahon, Chief Executive of Channel 4 said: “Innovative strategic partnerships are Channel 4’s speciality, and this new relationship with YouTube is another which will ensure we continue to keep growing our reach with young audiences and build on our unrivalled digital success.
Channel 4 and @YouTube strike pioneering content and commercial partnershiphttps://t.co/sU254ev8xR pic.twitter.com/mh3BWnBAVd— Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) May 11, 2022
“Together with YouTube we have created a powerful consumer channel full of our brilliant Channel 4 content. This will engage even more viewers through the enhanced reach and digital scale of YouTube, combined with the dynamism of the Channel 4 brand.”
What Channel 4 shows will be available to watch on YouTube?
Just some of the Channel 4 shows that will be on YouTube include:
- 8 Out Of 10 Cats
- SAS: Who Dares Wins
- Nikki Grahame: Who Is She?
- Unapologetic
- Location, Location, Location
- Gemma Collins: Self-Harm and Me
- Davina McCall’s Language of Love
- Kathy Burke: Money Talks
- The Dog House
- Devon & Cornwall
