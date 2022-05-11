Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has been given a tasty makeover by a renowned food artist.

Nathan Wyburn has depicted the former Mis-Teeq singer using a selection of McVitie’s biscuits.

Taking more than three days to complete, the masterpiece was created using more than 644 biscuits including McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives, Hobnobs and Rich Teas.

Crafted to the likeness of the former popstar turned presenter, Welsh-born Nathan sculpted the portrait using a mosaic technique from both full and broken biscuit, carefully layering the right tones to perfectly capture her facial features.

Nathan Wyburn has depicted Alesha Dixon using McVitie’s biscuits. Picture: Taylor Herring

READ MORE: McVitie's launch £40 ITV Britain's Got Talent biscuit box

READ MORE: BGT features powerful performance from 5 Star Boys dance group

Britain’s Got Talent food art

Nathan first stunned audiences during his audition on Britain’s Got Talent series five, in which he created a toast-inspired portrait of then judge and comedian Michael McIntyre.

This unique talent saw him reach the semi-final before ultimately losing out on a BGT Final spot.

Nathan Wyburn said he jumped at the chance to create Alesha Dixon's portrait in biscuits. Picture: Taylor Herring

Since leaving the series, Nathan has created original artworks of a wide range of celebrities, sports stars and royalty, including Mariah Carey made of glitter, Joanna Lumley made from lipstick and even a 10ft portrait of Her Majesty the Queen made using stain remover.

Nathan said: "The best part of making art like this is getting to work with your favourite snacks and treats... and who doesn’t love a biscuit!?

“I loved being on the show all those years ago, so I jumped at the chance to work on creating this bespoke artwork of the beautiful Alesha Dixon – she can now enjoy being celebrated in delicious McVitie’s biscuits!”

READ MORE: BGT: Ant and Dec press Golden Buzzer for magician on the ITV show

READ MORE: BGT: Simon Cowell ‘fooled’ by comedic performance on the ITV show

Alesha Dixon McVitie’s portrait

Alesha Dixon's portrait was created using more than 644 McVitie’s biscuits. Picture: Taylor Herring

The biscuit-based artwork was commissioned as part of McVitie’s Golden Moments campaign, which aims to spread stories of positivity and fun across the nation including the opportunity to win money-can't-buy experiences such as tickets to the live Britian’s Got Talent Final on 3rd June 2022.

Alesha Dixon said: ‘‘I have been a fan of Nathan’s work since watching his debut on the show in 2011. His unique talent is the exact reason why the nation loves Britain’s Got Talent.

“It was very surreal to see myself created entirely out of McVitie’s biscuits... I wonder if it’s still edible?’’

Exclusive Golden Moments packets of McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives, Hobnobs and Jaffa Cakes are available in major retailers across the UK.

For more information about the Golden Moments campaign visit the McVitie’s website.