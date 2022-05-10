Banks have warned UK residents about a new ‘delivery driver scam’ currently doing the rounds across Britain.

The latest scam involves a fake text message telling you about a missed parcel delivery, asking the receiver to click a link to reschedule.

You're then asked to enter sensitive info like your date of birth, mobile number and bank card details.

If you submit personal data, scammers could use it to call you up or access your bank account.

Things to look out for

Natwest has issued some handy tips on things to look out for and how to avoid falling victim to scammers.

The text may try to alarm you

They might try to scare you into believing your accounts have been accessed. They might ask you to log in via a link or disclose personal information to access your account.

They'll often try to rush you

Telling you to “act fast” is one way fraudsters can get you to act without thinking. They might claim that your account has been accessed at a specific time to make the smishing text message seem genuine, or make you feel responsible by implying you’ve missed important calls or emails from your bank.

They'll try and sound helpful

Another way fraudsters try to trick you is by using language you’d expect to hear from a bank or a company you trust. They might use friendly words or even include some of the slogans and phrases you’ve come across before.

They may follow up the text with a call

There have been cases where fraudsters send a fake text and then quickly follow up with a phone call, to make the scam appear more real.

How can you protect yourself from scammers?



