ITV's new show The Games will see 12 celebrity contestants battle it out in athletic competitions in hopes to be named the champion.
As the six male and six female competitors will take to an athletics arena, the swimming pool, gymnasium, and velodrome.
Ahead of the show each of the competitors undertook 12 weeks of intensive training ready to go head-to-head in a range of sporting challenges.
Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff and Alex Scott as a trackside reporter and Chris Kamara as commentator the show has a star-studded packed cast from pop icons to soap legends.
Along with live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities' preparation as they’re taught the sports from scratch by some of the UK’s top coaches.
As the week go by, the series will culminate in a final showdown in which one male and female champion will be crowned.
Cast List for The Games:
- Olivia Attwood- TV Presener
- Phoenix Brown- Influencer and Model
- Kevin Clifton- Former Strictly pro
- Max George- The Wanted bandmate
- Chelcee Grimes- Songwriter
- Josh Herdman- Harry Potter Star
- Christine McGuinness- Author, model and autism ambassador
- Colson Smith- Coronation Street actor
- Lucrezia Millarini- Newsreader
- Wes Nelson- Former Love Island contestant
- Rebecca Sarker- Emmerdale Actor
- Ryan Thomas- Actor
How to watch The Games:
The Games will be on ITV and ITV Hub nightly from Monday, May 9 until Friday, May 13.
The show will be at the same time every night at 9pm until 10.30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here