It is the final countdown to the Eurovision Song Contest final - but who will win Turin 2022?

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, May 14 in Turin, Italy and will be broadcast on BBC One.

TikTok star Sam Ryder, from Essex, is the UK entry for the 2022 contest and will be representing the country with the pop song Space Man.

The annual competition, which started in May 1956, is well known for its complex voting system which you can see explained here.

Who will win Eurovision 2022?





Rehearsals, press conferences & loads of international promo... it's all go for @SamRyderMusic as we head into #Eurovision week! Here's his Turin journey so far.#teamSPACEMAN🧑‍🚀 #ESC2022 pic.twitter.com/rLyNsMeAHt — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 | 👩‍🚀#teamSPACEMAN (@bbceurovision) May 8, 2022

The Ukrainian act is the favourite to win this year's contest with odds of 21/20, according to Betfair Exchange.

Hip hop act Kalush Orchestra will perform a modern rap song crossed with classical Ukrainian folk music called Stefania.

Kalush Orchestra has been tipped to win the contest amid the Russian invasion of their country.

Russia will no longer appear in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed in February.

Ukraine last won the contest in 2016 and therefore hosted the 2017 event in its capital of Kyiv.

Host country Italy, who won in 2021 with Italian rock group Måneskin, are in second place.

This year, Mahmood And Blanco, will be performing their song Brividi with Betfair Exchange revealing 11/2 for the pairing.

Third place goes to Sweden with odds of 7/1, which is being represented by Cornelia Jakobs and her emotive pop ballad, Hold Me Closer.

In a break with recent tradition, the UK is tipped to come fourth with odds of 12/1.

Chanel from Spain is representing her country with SloMo and has odds of 25/1.

Other fan favourites include Greece, Poland and Norway with odds of 80/1 or less, according to Betfair Exchange.

Fans of the contest will know that the UK has featured at the bottom of the Eurovision leaderboard for the past two contests.

We came in a miserable last place in 2019 with Michael Rice’s Bigger Than Us, and then scored an embarrassing "nul points" with James Newman’s Embers in 2021.

Fortunes look like they might be changing though - not to jinx it - with the bookie giving the Space Man 100/1 odds to score the dreaded zero.

The Eurovision Song Contest final will be broadcast at 8 pm on Saturday, May 14 on BBC One.