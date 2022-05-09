We have entered the final countdown for the Eurovision Song Contest - but how does the voting work?

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, May 14 in Turin, Italy and will be broadcast on BBC One.

TikTok star Sam Ryder, from Essex, is the UK entry for the 2022 contest and will be representing the country with the pop song Space Man.

The annual competition, which started in May 1956, is well known for its complex voting system.

How to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest

Ahead of the grand finale, here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision voting process.

Viewers from all participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs during the Eurovision final on Saturday.

You can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app which you can download on all iOS, Android and Windows devices.

You can actually vote up to 20 times - but not for your own country, unfortunately.

The public vote makes up 50% of the total vote with the other half being decided by a professional jury of experts in each participating country.

The jury scores are based on the Friday night final performances, which are not usually televised.

Once viewers have cast their votes and the lines close, fans can enjoy one of Eurovision's iconic features.

The presenters, which this year will be Laura Pausini, Alessandro Cattelan and Mika, will hand over to a national spokesperson from each participating country.

The spokesperson will then reveal how the professional jury voted, awarding points from zero to the maximum and highly sought-after “douze points”.

TV presenter and 2021 Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu will be the UK’s spokeswoman this year.

After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the public points from all participating countries will be combined to get one score for each song.

The Ukrainian act is the favourite to win this year's contest with odds of 21/20, according to Betfair Exchange.

Hip hop act Kalush Orchestra will perform a modern rap song crossed with classical Ukrainian folk music called Stefania.

Kalush Orchestra are tipped to win the contest amid the Russian invasion of their country.

Russia will no longer appear in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed in February.

Ukraine last won the contest in 2016 and therefore hosted the 2017 event in its capital of Kyiv.

Host country Italy, who won in 2021 with Italian rock group Måneskin, are in second place.

This year, Mahmood And Blanco, will be performing their song Brividi with Betfair Exchange revealing 11/2 for the pairing.

Third place goes to Sweden with odds of 7/1, which is being represented by Cornelia Jakobs and her emotive pop ballad, Hold Me Closer.

In a break with recent tradition, the UK is tipped to come fourth with odds of 12/1.

The Eurovision Song Contest final will be broadcast at 8 pm on Saturday, May 14 on BBC One.