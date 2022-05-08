After receiving a whopping seven nominations, Channel 4’s It’s A Sin did not win any awards at tonight’s BAFTAs leaving fans wondering why.

The series, written by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, did however scoop two BAFTA TV Craft Awards last month, in a ceremony celebrating behind-the-scenes talent in the television industry.

Following a group of gay men and their friends, the popular drama is set in London during the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis during the 80s and early 90s.

READ MORE: BAFTA TV awards 2022: Best dressed on the red carpet

READ MORE: Bafta viewers hit out at BBC censoring amid Sophie Willian’s foul-mouthed speech

It’s A Sin fans fuming over BAFTAs ‘snub’

Olly Alexander pictured arriving at the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PA

It’s A Sin has been a huge hit for Channel 4, with the show’s first episode watched by 1.6 million live viewers, according to the broadcaster.

In March 2021, less than two months after the show first aired, Channel 4 revealed the series had amassed 18.9 million views on the broadcaster’s catch-up site All 4, becoming the streaming service’s most binged box set to date.

So it’s unsurprising the drama’s army of fans have got pretty vocal about what they believe is a snub.

READ MORE: Lorraine Kelly addresses Boris Johnson Good Morning Britain interview at Baftas

READ MORE: BAFTA TV Awards 2022: Jodie Comer wows BBC viewers as The Help star wins Bafta

Taking to Twitter, Rebecca Dundon said: "Not one award for the work of art that was It's A Sin and people are rightly fuming... Nothing to do with the subject matter, I'm sure."

While someone calling themselves Willoughby simply asked: "It’s A Sin being snubbed for what reason please?"

Others were questioning whether they should have tuned into the awards at all, with love, jas Tweeting: "it’s a sin didn’t win and joe hasn’t come on yet i fear i wasted two hours of my life."