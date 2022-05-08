Jodie Comer has wowed fans on the red carpet as The Help star scores a BAFTA at the 2022 TV awards.
The Killing Eve actress, best-known for playing Villanelle in the BBC series, picked up the final award for her performance in the Channel 4 show.
The popular actress has also appeared in the films The Last Duel and Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds.
She won her first Bafta TV award for her role in Killing Eve, written by Pheobe Waller-Bridge.
Comer used her speech to Channel 4 for “believing in the script” as well as carers who helped the show with their research and who were “incredibly gracious” with their time.
“The biggest reward is that they felt truly represented with the telling of this story,” she added.
It wasn't the only award for the Channel 4 series which also stars Cathy Tyson and Stephen Graham.
Tyson, 56, also left the BAFTA ceremony having won the best supporting actress for the programme.
Fans raced to social media to share their adoration for the drama and for the Jodie Comer.
One user wrote:" 2 baftas at 29 no one’s doing it like jodie comer".
In all capitals, a second person commented:" JODIE COMER IS NOW THE PROUD OWNER OF TWO BAFTAS AND ONE OF THEM IS FOR A SHOW SHE SHOT IN HER HOME TOWN AND ACCENT WITH THE MAN WHO SUPPORTED HER SINCE DAY 1 STEPHEN GRAHAM HAGDKSGFAFA"
While a third added:" JODIE COMER AT THE BAFTAS GOD SHES SO STUNNING."
