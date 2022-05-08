Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left gushing since Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice appeared together during the Bafta TV awards.
Last year's popular Strictly pairing, won the must-see moment for their silent dance in the beloved BBC dance competition.
EastEnders actress Ayling-Ellis, 27, was the first deaf contestant to compete on Strictly, performing alongside professional dance partner Pernice last year.
Their routine – which features 10 seconds of silence in tribute to the deaf community again during the live BBC show - won praise from the public.
Ayling-Ellis said: “It is a very special moment for us because hopefully it showed how powerful TV can be, where it has actually introduced changes. It has even helped the BSL (British Sign Language) law be passed recently. It made people stand up more for sign language, and just a better deaf awareness and positiveness towards people. We have still got a long way to go but it is such a great start. We are so, so, so proud of it.”
READ MORE: Lorraine Kelly roasts Boris Johnson during the BAFTA TV 2022 Awards
READ MORE: BAFTA TV awards 2022: Best dressed on the red carpet
Pernice added: “When we first thought of the idea to put silence into the dance, we knew it was going to give an impact, but this went bigger than what we thought.”
Fans flooded to social media to express their adoration for the dance partners and celebrate their reunion.
One user wrote:"#BAFTAS rose and Giovanni looking like goals as ever!"
A second person commented: "How glam are Rose and Giovanni!"
A third Tweeter added:"rose and gio looking fabulous as always".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here