Famous faces from the world of British television walked the red carpet this evening for the Bafta TV awards.

The event at the Royal Festival Hall on Southbank is being hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade and celebrates the best of British television across multiple awards.

During the ceremony, awards will be presented by a variety of recognisable faces from British television and beyond, including Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Olympic champion Tom Daley and Heartstopper star Joe Locke.

Martin Freeman, Katie Piper, Lee Mack, Lorraine Kelly, Michelle Keegan, Ncuti Gatwa, Munya Chawawa, Ross Kemp, Yung Filly and Rochelle Humes will also present awards throughout the evening.

BAFTA's best dressed

Sheila Atim

York Press: Sheila Atim attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PASheila Atim attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PA

Ugandan-British actress, singer, composer, and playwright, Sheila Atim MBE, wears a floor-length black gown with a deep V neckline.

Olly Alexander

York Press: Olly Alexander attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PAOlly Alexander attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PA

Years & Years singer, Olly Alexander, grabbed red carpet attention wearing a cape and platform boots.

Nicola Coughlan

York Press: Nicola Coughlan attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PANicola Coughlan attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PA

Derry Girls actress, Nicola Coughlan, arrived in an attention-grabbing pink ballgown.

Ncuti Gatwa

York Press: Ncuti Gatwa attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PANcuti Gatwa attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PA

Just announced as the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, took a new twist on the tuxedo with leather tassels and sandals.

Michelle Keegan

York Press: Michelle Keegan attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PAMichelle Keegan attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PA

Attending the ceremony with husband Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan wears a soft pink gown with revealing side split.

Olivia Colman

York Press: Olivia Coleman attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PAOlivia Coleman attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022. Picture: PA

Olivia Colman went for an androgenous feel with her black suit.

BAFTA TV awards 2022 nominees

Channel 4 series It’s A Sin leads the nominations with seven in total, after scooping up two Bafta TV Craft Awards last month.

Three of the show’s stars, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and David Carlyle, will go head-to-head in the best supporting actor category.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander is in the running for the best leading actor award for his role in the show.

He faces competition from David Thewlis for Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for Stephen, Samuel Adewunmi for You Don’t Know Me, Sean Bean for Time and Stephen Graham for Help.

Graham is a double nominee, also recognised for BBC prison drama Time in the supporting actor category.

:: The Virgin Media Bafta TV awards is being broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on tonight (May 8) at 6pm.