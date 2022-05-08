Lorraine Kelly roasted Prime Minister Boris Johnson as she presented the 2022 TV BAFTA awards.

The ITV presenter sent a “special hello” to Prime Minister as she took to the stage at the awards ceremony celebrating the best of the best television.

Kelly presented the news coverage award to a category chock full of impressive nominees.

The nominations included Channel 4's Back to The Front, Sky News' Afghanistan: Endgame, ITV News At Ten on the storming of the US Capitol and Good Morning Britain's coverage of Shamima Begum.

Taking to the stage, Lorraine joked: “Hello and a special hello to Boris. I’m Lorraine. It’s lovely to see you,” prompting cheers and laughter from the audience.

The media personality was referring to Susanna Reid for her “forensic” interview with the Prime Minister on Good Morning Britain.

As the interview closed and Reid attempted to handover to Kelly for her daytime programme 'Lorraine', Mr Johnson appeared not to know who Kelly was.

Lorraine Kelly attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Credit: PA

Speaking after the interview on the Be Honest podcast, the Scottish presenter said: “(It) was brilliant, and brilliant because she let him speak. She wasn’t trying to point score. She was just trying to get to the heart of the matter.

“And it wasn’t kind of two alpha males. It was a forensic, really intelligent interview. She absolutely did her homework and he was on the ropes, because he’s broad strokes, he’s not attention to detail.”

Co-host Bruce Devlin asked Kelly: “You say Boris doesn’t have attention to detail, how on earth does he not know who you are?”

Kelly replied: “I don’t expect him to.”

The News Coverage Award was awarded to ITV News At Ten for covering the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021.