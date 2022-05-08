Feeling like a little treat to start off the week? Something to make Monday a little less daunting?
Then head to your local McDonald’s for great discounts on breakfast and lunch items as part of the chain’s McDonald’s Monday’s.
For those wanting to save some pennies, McDonald’s Mondays are for you.
On Monday, May 9 there is two incredible deals available but only by ordering through the MyMcDonald’s app.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so start it off the right way with single McMuffins for just 99p.
The Grand Big Mac: A Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Qo4fdTPqGT— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 6, 2022
The McMuffin of your choice will come lightly seasoned with herbs, a free-range egg and a slice of cheese, all wrapped up in a hot, toasted English muffin.
And for lunch, you can pick up the Quarter Pounder with Cheese for just 99p, from 11am onwards.
This is saving you a huge £2.60. Customers can pick up the tasty burger for less, for the perfect afternoon treat.
Both deals are available exclusively on the McDonald’s App, simply download it here to redeem the latest offers.
McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.
