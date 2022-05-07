Britain’s Got Talent returned for another episode of auditions as members of the public took to the stage to perform on Saturday night.

Ant and Dec pressed the Golden Buzzer for a magician this evening, coming out on stage as the judges were giving their feedback.

This means Keiichi Iwasaki has gone straight through to the semi-final of the show, skipping other auditions.

During the performance, Alesha Dixon went onto the stage to assist with Iwasaki's audition.

He managed to make a ring move through the air without touching it and it landed perfectly on Alesha’s finger in the suspenseful moment as viewers watched on.

While he was a great magician, he also made us laugh as he switched the Geordie duo's name to Dec and Ant.

ITV viewers react to magician’s audition

ITV viewers have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for the act.

One tweeted: “His magic was insane! Hoe the hell did he do it? #BGT”

Another tweeted: “Great that @antanddec pressed Golden Buzzer because not only funny but clever too #BGT”

A third tweeted: “Best Golden Buzzer ever (and it had to be Ant and Dec) #BGT”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.