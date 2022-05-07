Britain’s Got Talent returned for another episode of auditions as members of the public took to the stage to perform on Saturday night.
Ant and Dec pressed the Golden Buzzer for a magician this evening, coming out on stage as the judges were giving their feedback.
This means Keiichi Iwasaki has gone straight through to the semi-final of the show, skipping other auditions.
During the performance, Alesha Dixon went onto the stage to assist with Iwasaki's audition.
Great that @antanddec pressed Golden Buzzer because not only clever but funny too #BGT— Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) May 7, 2022
He managed to make a ring move through the air without touching it and it landed perfectly on Alesha’s finger in the suspenseful moment as viewers watched on.
While he was a great magician, he also made us laugh as he switched the Geordie duo's name to Dec and Ant.
His magic was insane! How the hell did he do it? #BGT https://t.co/iRyePONw54— Sarah Ellacott 💙 (@MrsEllacott) May 7, 2022
ITV viewers react to magician’s audition
ITV viewers have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for the act.
One tweeted: “His magic was insane! Hoe the hell did he do it? #BGT”
Another tweeted: “Great that @antanddec pressed Golden Buzzer because not only funny but clever too #BGT”
.@antanddec have had a rebrand! Introducing, DEC and ANT! 🤣 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/nluFMIgH3A— BGT (@BGT) May 7, 2022
A third tweeted: “Best Golden Buzzer ever (and it had to be Ant and Dec) #BGT”
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
