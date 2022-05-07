Britain’s Got Talent returned this week for a new episode and Simon Cowell was left confused as a singing and dancing act, The Dots, pretended to go wrong.
Eventually Cowell realised the mishaps were all part of the act with one of the three women falling about the stage after the trio pretended one of them had never performed with the others.
Simon Cowell admitted he’d been “fooled” by the hilarious audition.
OMG! Literally everything that could go wrong, DID go wrong! 😲 🤣— BGT (@BGT) May 7, 2022
Watch The Dots disastrous performance here 😬: https://t.co/uzzhxfd6JJ #BGT pic.twitter.com/XSDf1mzuQQ
The judges were left laughing at several parts of the audition and if you missed the audition or simply want to have another laugh, you can watch it via the Britain’s Got Talent YouTube channel here.
Watch The Dots' Britain's Got Talent audition
Along with a few laughing and shocked emojis and a GIF of the performance, the official Britain’s Got Talent Twitter account tweeted: “OMG! Literally everything that could go wrong, DID go wrong! Watch The Dots disastrous performance here: https://youtu.be/9Ve75M6b0DU #BGT"
Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturdays on ITV.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article