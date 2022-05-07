James Corden has been tipped as a surprise contender to replace Gary Lineker as the next presenter of Match of the Day.
This comes after the 43-year-old actor, producer and television presenter said he would be leaving The Late Late Late Show, which he had hosted since 2015, in the spring of 2023.
Since then there has been some speculation on what he would do next, in terms of further presenting or acting roles.
As reported by Sport Bible, in a shock move the sports betting company OLBG has priced Corden up to 4/1 odds in replacing Gary Lineker as presenter on the BBC's Match of the Day programme.
Corden is a West Ham fan and has presented on the sports-comedy panel game A League of their Own, but this seemed a bit baffling to many people.
One tweeted: "James Corden replacing @GaryLineker would be an absolute disaster and spell the end of MOTD. @alanshearer @IanWright0 or @AlexScott would be great for the job."
Another said it would be a "hideous decision" and many others indicated that they wouldn't watch the programme again if it happened.
OLBG released a statement backing up their decision saying: "The knowledge of football always helps and is something that former player Lineker refers to in his presenting, so this may help Corden get the gig."
Lineker himself responded to the story from Sport Bible by quote tweeting just the eyes emoji.
Currently there is no indication that Lineker plans to leave his role on Match of the Day anytime soon.
