The comedy double act of Dick and Dom are returning for a stage tour this September, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit kids' TV show, Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow.
Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood were a a hugely popular duo on children's TV in the 2000s, offering an anarchic and energetic style of comedy.
Now, to celebrate that amazing landmark, the pair have lined up a huge UK tour, with dates up and down the country and performances taking place in a range of well-known venues.
It will begin on September 22 in Newcastle, and eventually finish in Southend on November 2.
Here's all the information you need to know about their tour.
How to get tickets for Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow Live?
Tickets for all the dates of the Da Bungalow Live tour can be found on the See Tickets website here.
Where will Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow Live be playing?
- September 22 - Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle
- September 23 - Birmingham Town Hall
- September 24 - Hexagon Theatre, Reading
- September 25 - New Theatre, Cardiff
- October 1 - Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
- October 2 - Portsmouth Guild Hall
- October 5 - Regent Theatre, Ipswich
- October 6 - O2 Academy, Sheffield
- October 7 - St George's Hall, Bradford
- October 8 - Fairfield Halls, Croydon
- October 9 - Theatre Royal, Nottingham
- October 13 - Cheese and Grain, Frome
- October 14 - New Victoria Theatre, Woking
- November 2 - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
