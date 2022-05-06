Arcade Fire have announced a world tour for 2022 with UK dates included.
The band will be taking to the stage around the world including in Paris, London and Los Angeles.
WE, the band’s sixth album, was released today (May 6) and now fans can get even more excited with the news of upcoming shows.
The tour will begin in Dublin on Tuesday, August 30 and end in Toronto on Thursday, December 1.
Announcing The “WE” Tour !!! Can’t wait to see you all soon, along with our friends @FeistMusic and @beck— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) May 6, 2022
General tickets on sale Friday, May 13 at 10am local time. https://t.co/nVVCLCIXnt pic.twitter.com/sb8kvauumN
Special guest Feist will be performing at some of the shows, including all of the UK dates.
This weekend, the band will be appearing on Saturday Night Live on May 7.
How to get tickets to Arcade Fire Tour 2022
If you’d like to attend a show, tickets are going on sale on Friday May 13 at 10am via the LiveNation website.
Arcade Fire and PLUS1 have joined forces so that £1 per ticket will go to KANPE and their work supporting the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.
VIP Packages are also available from Friday and they’ll include premium tickets, pre-show VIP lounge, specialised designed and exclusive merchandise plus more.
You can visit the website for more information about the VIP packages.
Arcade Fire UK tour dates 2022
Here's a list of all the UK dates on Arcade Fire's 2022 world tour.
September 2 - Bimingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
September 3 - Manchester, AO Arena
September 5 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
September 8 - London, The O2
