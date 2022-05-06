BBC's hit sitcom The Other One returns for its second series this evening (Friday, May 6) and we have all you need to know.
The series follows the story of two sisters Catherine 'Cathy' Walcott and Catherine 'Cat' Walcott, who had no idea they existed until their father died.
But now they are tasked with making sense of their newly found sibling and deal with the family neither knew they had.
The second series picks up straight from the last as the sisters reel from the news they have a secret brother who one of them may have just snogged.
The show is written by Pippa Brown and Holly Walsh, the team behind hit shows including Motherland, Bounty Hunters, Psychobitches, and more.
The Other One Cast:
- Catherine (Cat) Walcott: Lauren Socha
- Catherine (Cathy) Walcott: Ellie White
- Marilyn: Siobhan Finneran
- Tess Walcott: Rebecca Front
- Marcus: Amit Shah
- Meredith: Maddie Rice
- Callum: Christopher Jeffers
- Frankie: Phil Dunning
- Peter: Alexander Kirk
- Angela: Michele Austin
How to watch The Other One:
If you want to catch the second series of the sticom, then tune in to BBC One or BBC iPlayer at 9.30pm on Friday May 6.
There will be five episodes altogether each airing weekly at the same time.
