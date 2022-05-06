Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 64-year-old has not disclosed what the type of cancer is, and says that the year will now be a "write-off".

Dave revealed he was fighting the disease on the Hairy Bikers Agony Uncles podcast, opening up to his fellow Hairy Biker and cooking partner Si King.

He said: “I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.

“You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.

“I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.

“I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great. But look, the prognosis is okay, I’m going to be fine.”

He continued: “I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so within that, that’s where I am.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually.”

Myers and King have known each other since the 1990s and made their first television appearance as the Hairy Bikers in the 2004 BBC programme The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook.

Since then they have presented many different travelogue programmes, combining that with cooking.