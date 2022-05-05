Costa Coffee has launched new reusable cups, bottles, and straws for its customers to enjoy this summer.
The news comes as the brand launched its new summer menu with new drinks and food items, including sweet treats.
Customers can grab one of the new cups across Costa Coffee stores nationwide and online from today (May 5).
If you’re looking for a new cup to hold your favourite drink, Costa Coffee has you covered this summer with its new range, let’s take a look.
Costa Coffee launches new reusable cups, bottles and straws for summer 2022
Here’s a list of the new items you can grab this summer.
- Neon Frappé Cup - £8.50
- Palm Travel Cup - £12
- Neon Desk Cup - £9
- Neon Palm Glass Defuser Bottles – £11
- Neon Reusable Straws – Pack of 3 - £3.50
- Plastic Reusable Cups & Straws – Pack of 5 - £10, available across select Costa Coffee stores from June 4, 2022
Customers can continue to collect beans with the Costa Club rewards scheme.
For more information about Costa Coffee’s new summer food and drinks range, you can visit the website.
