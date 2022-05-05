Costa Coffee has launched a new menu for its customers in time for summer.

The new menu includes drinks as well as toasties and sweet treats.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the menu items from Thursday May 5, 2022.

All drinks and food is available for Click & Collect or delivery via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

York Press: (Left) Frappe range (top) Ready-to-Drink Frappe range and (bottom) Roast Chicken & Bacon Toastie and Chicken & Chorizo Panini (Costa Coffee/Canva)(Left) Frappe range (top) Ready-to-Drink Frappe range and (bottom) Roast Chicken & Bacon Toastie and Chicken & Chorizo Panini (Costa Coffee/Canva)

Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade are returning to the menu so if you’ve missed them, now is your time to grab yourself one.

If you’re wondering what’s included in the new Costa Coffee menu for summer, look no further.

Costa Coffee releases new summer menu

Here are the drinks and food available to buy in Costa Coffee’s summer range.

Drinks

  • Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl – limited edition
  • Chocolate Fudge Brownie Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl
  • Salted Caramel Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl
  • Ruby Frappé & Light Dairy Swirl
  • Coffee Frappé & Cream
  • Strawberry & Cream Frappé 
  • Mint Choc Chip Frappé & Cream
  • Chocolate & Oat Drink Iced Velvet Latte
  • Vanilla & Coconut Drink Iced Velvet Latte
  • Caramel & Almond Drink Iced Velvet Latte
  • Peach Hibiscus Iced Tea
  • Strawberry Mint Iced Tea
  • Lemon Ginger Iced Tea - Contains zinc
  • Iced Salted Caramel Frappé – Exclusively available across selected Costa Express’s Hot & Iced Drinks self-serve machines from May 5

York Press: (Top left-clockwise) Jubilee Muffin, FuzeTea Crafted Iced Tea range, Tropical Muffin, Passionfruit Tart and Flamingo Shortcake, Tropical Mango Bubble Frappe (Costa Coffee/Canva)(Top left-clockwise) Jubilee Muffin, FuzeTea Crafted Iced Tea range, Tropical Muffin, Passionfruit Tart and Flamingo Shortcake, Tropical Mango Bubble Frappe (Costa Coffee/Canva)

Food

  • Roast Chicken & Bacon Toastie
  • Chicken & Chorizo Panini
  • Mac 'N' Cheese Sourdough Toastie

Plant based options

  • Vegan Macaroni Cheeze
  • Vegan Smoky Ham & Cheeze Toastie
  • Vegan Bac’n Bap

York Press: (Left) All Butter Sultana Scone and Strawberry Lemonade (right) Iced Velvet Latte range (Costa Coffee/Canva)(Left) All Butter Sultana Scone and Strawberry Lemonade (right) Iced Velvet Latte range (Costa Coffee/Canva)

Sweet treats

  • Lotus Biscoff® Rocky Road
  • Passion Fruit Tart
  • Tropical Muffin
  • Flamingo Shortcake
  • Blueberry & Frangipane Style Tart
  • Lemon & Ginger Slice – Gluten free
  • Chocolate & Caramelised Biscuit Loaf Cake – Vegan
  • All Butter Sultana Scone
  • Jubilee Muffin

Naomi Matthews, Food and Beverage Commercial Director UK & Ireland at Costa Coffee said: “We’re excited to introduce our biggest ever drinks range with 16 new additions. Combining fantastic flavours with our signature crafted coffee as well as some tasty new food items to choose from. We hope all our customers enjoy the new ranges and have ‘ice’ days!”

Customers can continue to collect beans with the Costa Club rewards scheme.

For more information and terms of Costa Coffee’s current offers, you can visit the website.