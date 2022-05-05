Starbucks has us dreaming of summer weather with its brand new menu items.
With an addition to the delicious Refresha Range, new food items and of course coffees, we can’t wait to be sipping iced coffees in the sun.
For lovers of the fruity Refresha range, the brand new Orange Mango Starbucks Refresha will have you rushing to your nearest Starbucks.
Bursting with aromatic mango and juicy orange that tastes as vibrant as it look, this drink is available for a limited time only.
Summery favourites of the Starbucks Refresha such as the Strawberry Açaí Refresha Drink and the Pink Coconut Starbucks Refresha Drink will be hanging around, so don’t worry!
And for the iced coffee fans, not to worry. The Iced Shaken Espresso beverages are also here to stay.
Enjoy sunny days with the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso, handcrafted with specially developed flavour pairings. Don’t forget, you can customise the drinks with your choice of milk or dairy alternative, at no extra cost.
And if you’re feeling peckish, the new food options are bound to tempt you.
With everything from the new Coronation Chicken Sandwich to afternoon treats such as our Banoffee Mini Loaf Cake, there’s bound to be something for you.
Starbucks full summer range
- Orange Mango Starbucks Refresha® Drink
- Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refresha® Drink (remaining for summer)
- Pink Coconut Starbucks Refresha® Drink (remaining for summer)
- Iced Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso (remaining for summer)
- Coronation Chicken Sandwich
- Ham & Egg Benny Roll
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
- Smoked Turkey & West Country Cheddar Cheese Sandwich
- Pistachio & Raspberry Loaf Cake
- S’mores Muffin
- Strawberry & Cream Muffin
- Banoffee Mini Loaf Cake (Vegan)
