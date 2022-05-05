Voters will be heading to the polls on Thursday, May 5 as local elections will be taking place for thousands of council seats across Britain.

In all more than 4,000 seats will be contested in England, 1,200 in both Scotland and Wales, and all 90 seats of the Northern Ireland Assembly in contention.

The vast majority of these seats would have been last contested in 2018, back when Theresa May was Prime Minister and Jeremy Corbyn was her main challenger.

As reported by The Independent, around 48.8 million people have registered to vote, according to the Office for National Statistics, with the deadline passing on April 14 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and on April 18 in Scotland.

Thousands of seats will be up for grabs on councils around Britain (PA)

Here is everything else you need to know about your voting status ahead of Election Day 2022.

How do I register to vote for the Council Elections 2022?





If you are unsure whether you are registered to vote or not, you can check by contacting your local Electoral Registration Office.

You can go to this Government website here and enter your postcode to find your nearest one.

If you are not registered then the deadline has passed already and you won't be able to vote.

However, you can join the electoral register and participate in future polls through this website here.

Where do I go to vote for the Council Elections 2022?





If you are registered, you should have already received a polling card through the post informing you of the location of your nearest ballot box.

However, if you are unsure then you can go to the website here to find your nearest polling station.

You do not need to bring your polling card with you in order to vote as it is not recognised as proof of registration.