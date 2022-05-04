Good Morning Britain viewers found a remark from presenter Richard Madeley cringe-worthy today, as he accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of "social intercourse".

Sir Keir was on the programme being questioned about 'Beergate', in which a picture emerged in January this year of the Labour leader drinking a beer during the Hartlepool by-election campaign on April 30, 2021.

Takeaway food was seen along with other members of the Labour contingent.

At the time, England was under “step 2” Covid regulations, which barred anyone from socialising “except with your household or support bubble”.

Madeley questioned him on this and asked: "Let’s cut to the chase: did you have social intercourse with 30 people and a takeaway?"

Labour leader Sir @Keir_Starmer is challenged over pictures showing him drinking beer with colleagues when indoor socialising was banned.



He tells @susannareid100 and @richardm56 that the police have not been in touch with him to investigate the 'beergate' claims. pic.twitter.com/Ar5lhkk8ya — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 4, 2022

The odd phrasing of the question led to mockery from some viewers online.

One Twitter user posted: "So the funniest thing this morning was hearing @richardm56 coining the phrase “social intercourse” whilst interviewing Kier Starmer on @GMB. Absolute Partridge genius."

Another Twitter user made reference to Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge character, saying: "Ha ha @richardm56 telling #kierstarmer he had social intercourse on @GMB #alanpartridge".

Another put: "Social intercourse? @richardm56. We weren't even allowed social gatherings pal."

How did Sir Keir Starmer respond to the 'Beergate' questions?





Sir Keir has said police have not contacted him again after closing an investigation into an alleged breach of lockdown rules.

The Labour leader was asked if he had been questioned by officers since an initial probe after photos showed him having a beer and a takeaway with others last year.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain he said of the police: “I think they put out a statement last week saying they’re not reinvestigating and they haven’t spoken to me.”

Describing the incident, he said: “We’re on the road at the end of the day, we’re in the office preparing. Now, that evening, from memory, we were doing an online event for members because we had this get out the vote thing.”

He added: “At some point, this was in the evening, everybody’s hungry and then that takeaway was ordered. It was then delivered into the kitchen of the opposite…

“Restaurants and pubs were closed, so takeaways were really the only way you could eat.

“So, this was brought in and at various points people went through the kitchen, got a plate, had some food to eat and got on with their work.”