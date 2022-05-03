A former TK Maxx employee has explained why you should keep an eye out for certain numbers on price tags in their stores, including the number two.

The department store is well known for its bargains anyway with prices that often sit below RRP.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, former senior merchandiser Daniel Baker has revealed how to get the best bargains possible by using the tips and tricks he learned from working there.

This information was revealed in a Channel 5 documentary TK Maxx: How do they do it? which takes a behind the scenes look at the shop.

There are certain numbers to look out for on TK Maxx price tags (Canva)

Speaking in the upcoming programme which will air this Sunday (May 8), Daniel said: “On any label, you can see a number. The number that is really exciting to a customer is number two because that means it’s genuine stock that was sold at a higher price somewhere else. It’s excess stock or something like that."

According to Daniel the numbers go up to nine, but one, two and seven are the ones which shoppers should have the most interest in.

He added: “The main three codes are one, two, and seven. One means produced for TK Maxx, two is ‘close out buy’ that is unsold from another brand, and seven is ‘packaway’ which means it’s been packed for a previous year, like Christmas crackers bought in January for the following year.

"You can get good value for money on a type one. It could be that just the sheer volume they are producing means they can price it cheaper. The real bargains you are looking for are a two and a seven for sure. That’s also part of the treasure hunt when I got into a store as I’m constantly going ‘oh that’s a type two, that’s a real bargain there."