With a historic Jubilee and hopefully some sunny weather to look forward to, Asda hopes to have customers garden party ready with its incredible range of picnic and summer food.
From classic coronation chicken to novelty bakes and exciting world foods, the latest range from Asda has everything you need for perfect picnics and royal feasts.
Asda Jubilee range
Mini Coronation Chicken Pastry Crowns
Celebrate the jubilee with crown shaped Coronation chicken pastries.
Made with British chicken in a classic Coronation sauce with apricots and sultanas adding bursts of sweetness, all wrapped in golden puff pastry with a turmeric sprinkle.
Price: £2 each, and 4 for 3
Launch date: w/c May 16
Coronation Chicken Steaks
Chicken breast steaks marinated in a mildly spiced Coronation marinade, sprinkled with a mix of desiccated coconut and herbs finished with a sachet of creamy Coronation sauce – nothing but classic coronation flavour!
Price: £4 or included on 2 for £7 deal
Launch date: Available now
Extra Special Limited Edition 6 Coronation Pork Sausages
Six “Coronation” pork sausages made with prime cuts of British pork and flavoured with the sweet spices of a traditional Coronation chicken recipe.
Price: £2.75
Launch date: April 28 – June 8
Coronation Pork Loin Steaks
Eight succulent pork loin steaks with a lightly spiced Coronation sauce – perfect for the Jubilee celebrations.
Price: £6
Launch date: May 19 – June 9
Crown Gingerbread Biscuits
Because what says Jubilee like crown-shaped baked goods?
These classic gingerbread biscuits are a must-have for any Jubilee spread.
Price: 60p
Launch date: May 19
Jubilee Cupcakes
If afternoon tea is on the cards, then these cupcakes need to be on the shopping list. Moist sponge topped with a swirl of frosting and finished with regal decorations, these cupcakes make a great addition to any Jubilee cake stand.
Price: £4 (pack of nine)
Launch date: May 19
Extra Special Sultana Scones
Asda’s new Extra Special Sultana Scones really do this British staple justice. Filled with heaps of juicy sultanas for bursts of sweetness, top with Extra Special Cornish Clotted Cream and Jam for a truly decadent Great British treat.
Price: £1.55 (four pack)
Launch date: Available now
Asda has also launched an incredible picnic range, stocking everything from chorizo pork pies and Wensleydale quiche, to Grapefruit & Rosemary and Lemon & Cucumber drink infusions.
