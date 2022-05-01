With a historic Jubilee and hopefully some sunny weather to look forward to, Asda hopes to have customers garden party ready with its incredible range of picnic and summer food.

From classic coronation chicken to novelty bakes and exciting world foods, the latest range from Asda has everything you need for perfect picnics and royal feasts.

Asda Jubilee range

Mini Coronation Chicken Pastry Crowns

Celebrate the jubilee with crown shaped Coronation chicken pastries.

York Press: (Asda)(Asda)

Made with British chicken in a classic Coronation sauce with apricots and sultanas adding bursts of sweetness, all wrapped in golden puff pastry with a turmeric sprinkle.

Price: £2 each, and 4 for 3

Launch date:  w/c May 16

Coronation Chicken Steaks         

Chicken breast steaks marinated in a mildly spiced Coronation marinade, sprinkled with a mix of desiccated coconut and herbs finished with a sachet of creamy Coronation sauce – nothing but classic coronation flavour!

Price: £4 or included on 2 for £7 deal

Launch date: Available now

Extra Special Limited Edition 6 Coronation Pork Sausages            

Six “Coronation” pork sausages made with prime cuts of British pork and flavoured with the sweet spices of a traditional Coronation chicken recipe.

Price: £2.75

Launch date: April 28 – June 8

Coronation Pork Loin Steaks      

Eight succulent pork loin steaks with a lightly spiced Coronation sauce – perfect for the Jubilee celebrations.

Price: £6 

Launch date: May 19 – June 9

Crown Gingerbread Biscuits       

Because what says Jubilee like crown-shaped baked goods?

York Press: (Asda)(Asda)

These classic gingerbread biscuits are a must-have for any Jubilee spread.

Price: 60p

Launch date: May 19

Jubilee Cupcakes

If afternoon tea is on the cards, then these cupcakes need to be on the shopping list. Moist sponge topped with a swirl of frosting and finished with regal decorations, these cupcakes make a great addition to any Jubilee cake stand.

Price: £4 (pack of nine)

Launch date: May 19

Extra Special Sultana Scones      

Asda’s new Extra Special Sultana Scones really do this British staple justice. Filled with heaps of juicy sultanas for bursts of sweetness, top with Extra Special Cornish Clotted Cream and Jam for a truly decadent Great British treat.

Price: £1.55 (four pack)

Launch date: Available now

York Press: (Asda)(Asda)

Asda has also launched an incredible picnic range, stocking everything from chorizo pork pies and Wensleydale quiche, to Grapefruit & Rosemary and Lemon & Cucumber drink infusions.

 

See all that Asda has to offer this Summer on the website.