Greggs has issued a recall over fears one of its products could contain pieces of hard plastic.
The bakers frozen 2 pack of chicken bakes, which are sold exclusively at Iceland, are being recalled.
The recall impacts packs with a best before date of September 19.
The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Point of sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores that are selling this product.
“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.
“If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.
“For more information, contact +44 08081 473 447 or getintouch@greggs.co.uk.”
What is a product recall?
If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).
The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.
In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.
This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.
