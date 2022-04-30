Britain's Got Talent viewers can't believe where they have seen one of Saturday's contestants before.
Linda John Pierre impressed the judges with her take on Jocelyn Brown's 'Somebody Else's Guy' during Saturday's programme.
The singer, 53, got everyone moving, with even the judges dancing in their seats.
In fact, all four judges - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - gave her a standing ovation after her roof-raising performance.
Watch Britain's Got Talent singer Linda John Pierre wow judges
And while keen-eyed viewers also enjoyed her performance at home, they couldn't share the feeling that they had seen the singer before.
Fans of the ITV talent show were quick to realise that they already recognised her from an advert for Mecca Bingo.
The music artist is known for playing Mable in the advert where she is featured dancing with a pair of bingo dabbers.
One fan commented: "My mom says she looks like her from the Gala Bingo advert #BGT #BritainsGotTalent."
While another user tweeted: "Is this another ringer because shes off the Bingo advert #BGT #BritainsGotTalent."
A third added: "Doesn't she do the Bingo advert? #bgt."
While a fourth user echoed: "Isn't Linda in the Gala Bingo ad? #bgt."
Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturdays at 8 pm on ITV.
