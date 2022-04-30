Britain’s Got Talent returned to our screens on Saturday April 30 and Voices of the Armed Forces Children’s Choir sang an original song.
The song Welcome Home was written by two of the choir's young members as they wanted to bring those who serve in the Armed Forces together while they are often miles away from home.
Before the audition, a clip showed what the choir means to the young people that are a part of it, with some expressing just how much they miss their family members when they aren’t at home.
The children amazed the judges with David Walliams calling it “very very special.”
That's another round of auditions done, but there's SO MUCH MORE still to come!#BGT is BACK next Saturday at 8pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/5Q9owilJgG— BGT (@BGT) April 30, 2022
Amanda Holden said she “fell apart” while watching the photographs of the children with their family members who serve in the Armed Forces.
The children were awarded with four yeses from the judges, sending them through to the next round of the talent show.
Simon Cowell visited the choir before their audition to announce to them that they would be performing in the talent show.
Watch the Voices of the Armed Forces Children’s Choir’s Britain’s Got Talent audition
If you missed tonight’s episode of Britian’s Got Talent or simply want to watch the emotional performance again, here’s how you can.
"The perfect audition" 🥺@voafcc have us in tears with a stunning song dedicated to their serving Armed Forces parents 💖 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/kgPzPibudW— BGT (@BGT) April 30, 2022
The audition video is available to watch via Britain’s Got Talent’s Twitter page.
Britain’s Got talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
