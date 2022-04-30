Britain’s Got Talent returned to our screens tonight (April 30) and children from Manchester Communication Primary Academy took to the stage to perform impressions.
The act set up a short play which saw the creation of Britain’s Got Talent come to life.
Judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell were all impersonated by the children and had the crowd and judges laughing.
Piers Morgan and Ant and Dec were also played by the children and their cheekiness came through.
With the judges impressed, they were put through to the next round of the show.
If you didn’t catch the audition or simply want to watch it again, here’s how you can.
The video of the audition is available to watch via Britain’s Got Talent’s YouTube channel.
This series has seen a variety of acts perform on the show including impressionist Suzi Wild and Andrew Basso who asked Amanda for assistance during his audition.
Britain’s Got Talent have revealed this series marks 10 years since the four judges first came together as the panel of the talent show.
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
