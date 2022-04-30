Britain’s Got Talent judges are said to have got up and ran from their usual spot when a witch auditioned for the talent show.
Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden reportedly rushed away from their usual seats during the audition when the witch threw an apple in the direction of the desk that burst into creepy crawlies, according to The Sun.
This weekend, viewers of the show can expect to see the two women become frightened as the insects are left to roam around the desk area.
This series has seen a variety of acts take to the stage including impressionist Suzi Wild and a Guinness World Record attempt plus more.
If you’re looking forward to seeing the witch and other members of the public audition in tonight’s episode, here’s how you can.
What time is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?
Britain’s Got Talent is set to air tonight (April 30) at 8 pm on ITV.
If you don’t manage to make it to the sofa in time, you can catch up with the show via ITV Hub.
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
