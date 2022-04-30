An all-boys dance group is set to warm hearts on Britain's Got Talent tonight.

Five schoolboys, who come from across the UK, will take to the stage during the BGT auditions on Saturday to send a very powerful message.

The young dancers - Toby-Jay, Ollie, Joey, Beau and Adam - formed the group 5 Star Boys after they met at a dance convention in Birmingham.

The boys were supposed to be featured in BGT last year but production of the popular ITV talent show was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Britian's Got Talent judges. Credit: PA

In Saturday's episode, Britain's Got Talent fans will see the dance group face the judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell.

The group aimed to prove that 'it's OK for boys to dance' after the boys had all received negative comments about performing.

Watch Britain's Got Talent teaser of the 5 Star Boys

From the BGTeaser, we see the boys audition with the extremely moving song 'You Will Be Found' from the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, reducing much of the audience to tears.

The teaser also cuts to the judges looking on in awe during the boy's performance.

Speaking to the Mirror, one of the dancers Toby-Jay, 11, said: "The message we want to get out there is that it's OK for boys to dance because it's not just a girls' sport.

"'And no matter what people say, just carry on what you're doing because it's what you love."

Tune into Britain's Got Talent on Saturday at 8pm to see how the dance group gets on and if they score one of the coveted golden buzzers.

If you don’t manage to make it to the sofa in time, you can catch up with the show via ITV Hub.

Britain's Got Talent continues at 8 pm on Saturday, April 30 on ITV.