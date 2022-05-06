Loveholidays has created the ultimate 2022 travel bucket list from a survey of keen holidaymakers.

The online travel agent knows better than anyone how much we all want a holiday somewhere sunny after the last couple of years.

With this in mind, Loveholidays conducted a survey of 2000 people to find out what they were really wanting from their getaways abroad this year.

Here are some of the top requests that travellers are looking to tick off their travel bucket list to help give you inspiration for your own holiday planning.

Loveholidays reveals the ultimate travel bucket list for 2022

According to Loveholidays, almost a quarter of respondents (23%) have created a brand new bucket list as they plan their 2022 getaway.

Meanwhile, 25% reported that they hadn't created a new bucket list but they had been adding to an existing one.

In Loveholiday's survey, travellers revealed what activities they were dreaming of ticking off their list this year.

Over half of those polled admitted that discovering a new country was at the top of their bucket list.

It looks like we're also lusting for a bit of luxury with over a third of travellers wanting to stay in a 5-star hotel this year, making it the second most popular activity on the bucket list.

36% of those surveyed dream of experiencing a romantic dinner at a secluded location like on a small island - if money was no object.

A secluded island. Credit: Canva

If travellers didn't have to worry about the budget, 35% would love to go stargazing in an exotic destination.

We haven't quite ticked off all the items on the nation's travel bucket list either.

The other items, that we can use to inspire our own travel plans, on Loveholiday's 2022 bucket list are:

try a new cuisine

swim in the sea or ocean

make friends and meet new people

have a hotel room with their own outdoor swimming pool

snorkel over a coral reef

If you've got your passport ready and you're feeling inspired to book a bargain break, what are you waiting for?

You can see all the current deals via the Loveholidays website.