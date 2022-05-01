The top 10 most coveted used car brands according to Google have been revealed.

The study, conducted by selling site for-sale.co.uk, analysed search data for all car brands in the UK to see which one is most popular when it comes to buying a used car.

The figures revealed, perhaps unsurprisingly, that German makes were overwhelmingly the most desirable, and among the many luxury brands there are several family favourites too.

Most desirable used cars

Audis were the second most searched for used car brand in the list. Picture: PA

According to the data, BMWs were the top brand for used cars, with over 78,800 searches every month.

The most popular model of used BMW was the 1 series, with over 12,000 searches for the model alone. Other popular models included the 3 series and the X3.

BMWs were by far the most popular, with a gap of nearly 20,000 between second place and first place.

Another German brand came in second place, as Audis receive more than 59,000 searches a month from people looking to buy a used car.

The most popular model was the Audi A1, with more than 13,000 searches a month. Other popular models included the Audi A3 and Q3.

Finishing the top three of German brands is Mercedes-Benz, with more than 50,000 searches a month for used options.

The most popular models were the Mercedes A-Class, with more than 9,000 searches a month, followed by the C-class and the GLA.

It’s not just prestige brands making it into the list though, more affordable options include Ford, Kia and Toyota.

Ford receives more than 21,800 searches a month for used vehicles with their most popular model being the Fiesta with 8,000 searches. Other popular models included the Kuga and Focus.

Top 10 most popular used cars

Ford was fourth in the list of most searched for used car brands. Picture: PA

The list includes where each make ranked, along with the number of monthly searches and the most popular model.

1. BMW: 78,800 searches, BMW 1 Series

2. Audi: 59,000 searches, Audi A1

3. Mercedes: 50,000 searches, Mercedes A-Class

4. Ford: 21,800 searches, Ford Fiesta

5. Mini: 17,300 searches, Mini Cooper

6. Volvo: 15,900 searches, Volvo XC40

7. Porsche: 14,300 searches, Porsche Cayenne

8. Kia: 14,100 searches, Kia Sportage

9. Toyota: 13,900 searches, Toyota Yaris

10. Land Rover: 12,000 searches, Land Rover Discovery

A spokesperson from For-sale.co.uk said: “It’s clear from these findings that the idea of owning a used luxury car is appealing to many, with the likes of BMW, Mercedes and Porsche appearing on the list.

“It’s also interesting to see the dominance of German brands, with them making up five places on the list.”

This study was conducted by for-sale.co.uk, a search engine for second-hand products operating across Europe.