Travelodge has just made it easier to plan your ultimate staycation without blowing the budget.
The hotel chain has slashed the price of a staggering one million rooms in over 580 locations.
Whether you're planning a bargain break with your friends or you want to forget the rush to the airport stress for a holiday abroad, this deal is for you.
Here's everything you need to know about Travelodge's £32 room or less deal and how to take advantage of the fantastic savings.
Travelodge has one million rooms for £32 or less
You can access the £32 room deal now on stays between April 26 and June 22 2022 if you book via the Travelodge website.
The offer is subject to some terms and conditions including that all rates are subject to availability at the time of booking.
It may also not be available at every hotel, every night and the deal can't be redeemed at Travelodge hotels in Northern Ireland, Ireland and Spain.
You can see the rest of Travelodge's 'summer of savings' on its website including city break deals as well as nightlife offers and countryside escapes.
