The holiday package organisation Thomas Cook has issued a warning to Brits who will be travelling out on all-inclusive holidays in Spain this summer, as tourists will have their alcohol consumption capped.

As reported by the Daily Star, this action is being taken by the Government of Balearic Islands, who are trying to put a stop to the drunken antics of tourists who have access to unlimited drinks at their resorts.

Due to this previous behaviour from tourists, people will now be restricted to six drinks a day, which will only be able to be accessed alongside their lunch and dinner.

This rule is being enforced in Magaluf, Majorca, and some areas of Ibiza which has caused annoyance for some who were planning to drink by the pool.

All-inclusive holidays on some Spanish islands won't have unlimited drinks anymore (PA)

Thomas Cook alerted their customers during updates to their package holidays.

The email read: "Please be advised that a decree has been issued by the Balearic Government on a new restriction for All Inclusive meal option.

"There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these drinks will be provided only during lunch and dinner (Three each).

"Please be aware that Magalluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, there is new restriction on All Inclusive."

The Balearic government has also put a stop to pub crawls, the sale of alcohol in shops between 9.30pm and 8am, and advertising party boats in some areas.

Balearic Islands Tourism minister Iago Negueruela previously said: “We want British tourists - we don't want this type of tourism.

“British tourism is essential for our islands. We share with the British government the view that some images of British tourists are embarrassing.

“We want to put a stop to bad behaviour. We will increase the police presence in these areas and the number of inspectors - we will have zero tolerance for tourism excesses.”

Currently this rule is not in place for resorts on mainland Spain.