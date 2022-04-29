Our Masterchef finalists for the 2022 series have finally been revealed and it looks like the final is going to be a nail biter.
The final five contestants have been selected for the MasterChef final after they took part in a 10-year anniversary tribute to the show’s surprise musical fame 10 years ago.
Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode opened Friday’s semi-final show commenting on the major anniversaries the British public will be celebrating this year from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to the BBC's 100th anniversary.
Since it has been 10 years since the iconic Top 40 hit 'Buttery Biscuit Base' song was released, this year's semi-final challenge would pay homage to the tune.
Masterchef 2022 finalists revealed
During Friday’s episode, both marine pilot Eddie, 31, based in Yorkshire, and 23-year-old law graduate Radha from Bradford impressed John and Gregg and were voted straight into the final.
Pookie, a 46-year-old former beauty salon owner from Solihull, Inverness-born marketing consultant Sarah, 48, and 38-year-old Ioan, a marketing manager based in Salford, will also join them.
The five aspiring chefs will compete to be crowned MasterChef Champion 2022 during the finals week which begins on May 3.
Sadly, HR project manager Olayemi, 51, from Harrogate, missed out on a place in the final week of the BBC culinary contest.
However, the lucky five that we will be cheering on, include:
- Eddie from Beverley, East Yorkshire and originally from near Leicester
- Ioan from Salford and originally from North Wales
- Pookie from Solihull
- Radha from Bradford
- Sarah from Kinross, born and bred in Inverness
The final MasterChef episodes will air on May 3, 4 and 5 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here