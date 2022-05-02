Brits will enjoy a “blockbuster” four-day bank holiday weekend in celebration of the Queen next month in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate the occasion having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952, when she was 25-years-old.

The nation will come together to mark the occasion of 70 years on the throne and will be given an extra day off work to take part in a four-day weekend of celebrations.

The May Bank Holiday weekend in 2022 will be moved to Thursday, June 2, and there will be an additional Bank Holiday on Friday, June 3.

How to get 9 days of work with 3 days of annual leave

This means Brits can enjoy nine days off work by booking just three days of annual leave.

If you take Monday, May 30, Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1 off, you'll get nine days off in a row when you add on the additional Bank Holiday dates.

The weekend promises to be a memorable occasion with just weeks to go until the UK and the Commonwealth celebrate the Queen’s historic achievement.

1,400 parading soldiers will march in the traditional parade to mark the Queen’s official birthday.

Brits will also see the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacons while there will be a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Queen will also be accompanied by the Royal Family to attend the Derby at Epsom Downs.

The BBC will also broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace which will welcome the biggest stars.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment - and one that deserves a celebration to remember.

"We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology.

"It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign."

Elizabeth II – the nation’s longest reigning monarch – reach 69 years on the throne on February 6, meaning she is less than one year away from her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen sat on the throne at the age of just 25 when her father, King George VI, died peacefully in his sleep early on the morning of February 6, 1952, after suffering from lung cancer.

Princess Elizabeth was away in Kenya on a Commonwealth tour at the time, and returned home as monarch.