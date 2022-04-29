Channel 4 has announced that it has won the rights to broadcast England national team matches between 2022 and 2024.
The deal means all six matches to be played by Gareth Southgate’s men in the Nations League in June and September will be shown live on the terrestrial broadcaster.
It will be the first time that any of England’s Nations League matches have been on terrestrial television since the competition began in 2018, with the games previously on Sky.
In all, Channel 4 says the deal will cover 20 England internationals between now and 2024, but it does not cover the rights to matches at this year’s World Cup finals, which will be screened on the BBC and ITV.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) April 29, 2022
THREE LIONS ON 4 🦁@England football is coming soon to @Channel4#C4Football | #C4England | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/scBLcAu5k0
ITV has been the rights holder for home World Cup and European qualifiers since 2008 and away qualifiers since 2016.
Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz said: “After bringing some of the biggest sporting moments of last year to the nation, I’m delighted that Channel 4 will be airing so many mouth-watering England matches on free-to-air television.
“This deal shows Channel 4 can compete for some of the biggest properties in sport and will bring substantial new audiences to our award-winning slate of original programming.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here