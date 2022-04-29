ITV Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp emotionally opened up about her secret suicide attempt in 2017.

The 33-year-old actress is known for her portrayal of Nicola Rubinstein, the daughter of Pat Phelen on the long-running soap from June 2017.

Nicola appeared on Sharon Osbourne’s new show The Talk on TalkTV and was inspired to open up after listening to Sharon speak on the show.

Sharon said: "I think that for everyone there comes a time in their life when something becomes too much...overbearing, whatever it is.

"A relationship, a health problem, just living in the world is hard enough and I think there should be more therapists in this country, especially for kids."

She added: "I've always had a terrible depression problem...I've had a problem mentally probably since I was a child."

Coronation Street’s Nicola Thorp opens up on suicide attempt

"It was therapy that saved me"



Nicola Thorp tells @TheTalkUK panel that therapy saved her life and how it can often be too expensive for those who most need it.@nicolathorp_ | @MrsSOsbourne | @iancollinsuk | @JJAnisiobi | @VanessaOnAir pic.twitter.com/AE75rjXTZl — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) April 27, 2022

In response, Nicola thanks Sharon for what she had said.

“Thank you for what you’ve said, Sharon. I’ve felt quite emotional listening to it because I made an attempt on my own life in 2012 and it was therapy that saved me,” Nicola said.

She continued: "And I wish that I hadn’t waited to the point of attempting suicide to do it, but I think it was part of this ‘put on a brave face, the show must go on, don’t talk about what’s going on’ that led me to that point. I’ve seen a therapist since, they were amazing.

"About a year ago I had to stop because I couldn't afford it anymore and I didn't want to start on a cheaper therapist. But I'm sure there will come a point that I'm ready to go through it all again."