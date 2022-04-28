Downton Abbey is returning this week but instead of our TVs, it’s coming to the cinema screen as its second film launches.
The popular show launched in 2010 and has caused some influence over the years including when it comes to baby names.
Whether you’re looking for baby names inspired by your favourite show or know someone that is, look no further.
Slingo has conducted research by looking at the most up to date ONS data from England and Wales at how the characters’ vintage names have fared since the beginning of the period drama.
The data was obtained from the ONS dataset ‘Baby names in England and Wales, 1996 to 2020’.
By comparing where the names stood in the rankings (where number one is the most popular) in 2010 to 2020, it’s clear to see that some names have increased in popularity.
Sybil, one of the more uncommon names, has done well as it’s risen 3,291 places in the rankings.
Another of the more uncommon names, Marigold, also jumped more than 3,000 places.
Some names haven’t risen and instead have lost popularity including Tom which has dropped 359 places.
Isobel and Mary are also names that have become less popular, sliding 84 and 78 places in the rankings respectively.
Downton Abbey baby names that became more popular from 2010 to 2020
Here’s a list of the Downton Abbey baby names that became more popular from 2010 to 2020.
Each name is followed by its rank in 2010-2011 and 2020-2021 plus the amount of places it rose in the rankings.
Sybil
- 2010-2011: 4,688
- 2020-2021: 1,397
- Rise: 3,291
Marigold
- 2010-2011: 5,707
- 2020-2021: 2,615
- Rise: 3,092
New destinations. New traditions. A new era. #DowntonAbbey pic.twitter.com/smpUhBaCXo— Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) April 26, 2022
Bertie
- 2010-2011: 811
- 2020-2021: 215
- Rise: 596
Rosamund
- 2010-2011: 3,533
- 2020-2021: 3,117
- Rise: 416
Cora
- 2010-2011: 438
- 2020-2021: 153
- Rise: 285
Edith
- 2010-2011: 259
- 2020-2021: 85
- Rise: 174
Violet
- 2010-2011: 123
- 2020-2021: 48
- Rise: 75
Rose
- 2010-2011: 90
- 2020-2021: 61
- Rise: 29
Downton Abbey baby names that became less popular from 2010 to 2020
Here’s a list of the Downton Abbey baby names that became less popular from 2010 to 2020.
Each name is followed by its rank in 2010-2011 and 2020-2021 plus the amount of places it fell in the rankings.
Tom
- 2010-2011: 176
- 2020-2021: 535
- Fall: 359
Isobel
- 2010-2011: 75
- 2020-2021: 159
- Fall: 84
Uncover the mystery and discover the unexpected. #DowntonAbbey: A New Era is in theaters April 29 (UK), May 20 (US)!— Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) April 26, 2022
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/yXEx0gpCb2 pic.twitter.com/JdgIP10SSj
Mary
- 2010-2011: 213
- 2020-2021: 291
- Fall: 78
Matthew
- 2010-2011: 41
- 2020-2021: 114
- Fall: 73
Robert
- 2010-2011: 90
- 2020-2021: 125
- Fall: 35
Martha
- 2010-2011: 85
- 2020-2021: 115
- Fall: 30
Charles
- 2010-2011: 62
- 2020-2021: 88
- Fall: 26
Anna
- 2010-2011: 63
- 2020-2021: 89
- Fall: 26
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article