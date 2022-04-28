Downton Abbey is returning this week but instead of our TVs, it’s coming to the cinema screen as its second film launches.

The popular show launched in 2010 and has caused some influence over the years including when it comes to baby names.

Whether you’re looking for baby names inspired by your favourite show or know someone that is, look no further.

Slingo has conducted research by looking at the most up to date ONS data from England and Wales at how the characters’ vintage names have fared since the beginning of the period drama.

Michelle Dockery plays Lady Mary in Downton Abbey (PA)

The data was obtained from the ONS dataset ‘Baby names in England and Wales, 1996 to 2020’.

By comparing where the names stood in the rankings (where number one is the most popular) in 2010 to 2020, it’s clear to see that some names have increased in popularity.

Sybil, one of the more uncommon names, has done well as it’s risen 3,291 places in the rankings.

Another of the more uncommon names, Marigold, also jumped more than 3,000 places.

Dame Maggie Smith plays Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey (PA)

Some names haven’t risen and instead have lost popularity including Tom which has dropped 359 places.

Isobel and Mary are also names that have become less popular, sliding 84 and 78 places in the rankings respectively.

Downton Abbey baby names that became more popular from 2010 to 2020

Here’s a list of the Downton Abbey baby names that became more popular from 2010 to 2020.

Each name is followed by its rank in 2010-2011 and 2020-2021 plus the amount of places it rose in the rankings.

Sybil

2010-2011: 4,688

2020-2021: 1,397

Rise: 3,291

Marigold

2010-2011: 5,707

2020-2021: 2,615

Rise: 3,092

Bertie

2010-2011: 811

2020-2021: 215

Rise: 596

Rosamund

2010-2011: 3,533

2020-2021: 3,117

Rise: 416

Cora

2010-2011: 438

2020-2021: 153

Rise: 285

Edith

2010-2011: 259

2020-2021: 85

Rise: 174

Violet

2010-2011: 123

2020-2021: 48

Rise: 75

Rose

2010-2011: 90

2020-2021: 61

Rise: 29

Downton Abbey baby names that became less popular from 2010 to 2020

Here’s a list of the Downton Abbey baby names that became less popular from 2010 to 2020.

Each name is followed by its rank in 2010-2011 and 2020-2021 plus the amount of places it fell in the rankings.

Tom

2010-2011: 176

2020-2021: 535

Fall: 359

Isobel

2010-2011: 75

2020-2021: 159

Fall: 84

Mary

2010-2011: 213

2020-2021: 291

Fall: 78

Matthew

2010-2011: 41

2020-2021: 114

Fall: 73

Robert

2010-2011: 90

2020-2021: 125

Fall: 35

Martha

2010-2011: 85

2020-2021: 115

Fall: 30

Charles

2010-2011: 62

2020-2021: 88

Fall: 26

Anna