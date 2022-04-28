Downton Abbey is returning this week but instead of our TVs, it’s coming to the cinema screen as its second film launches.

The popular show launched in 2010 and has caused some influence over the years including when it comes to baby names.

Whether you’re looking for baby names inspired by your favourite show or know someone that is, look no further.

Slingo has conducted research by looking at the most up to date ONS data from England and Wales at how the characters’ vintage names have fared since the beginning of the period drama.

York Press: Michelle Dockery plays Lady Mary in Downton Abbey (PA)Michelle Dockery plays Lady Mary in Downton Abbey (PA)

The data was obtained from the ONS dataset ‘Baby names in England and Wales, 1996 to 2020’.

By comparing where the names stood in the rankings (where number one is the most popular) in 2010 to 2020, it’s clear to see that some names have increased in popularity.

Sybil, one of the more uncommon names, has done well as it’s risen 3,291 places in the rankings.

Another of the more uncommon names, Marigold, also jumped more than 3,000 places.

York Press: Dame Maggie Smith plays Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey (PA)Dame Maggie Smith plays Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey (PA)

Some names haven’t risen and instead have lost popularity including Tom which has dropped 359 places.

Isobel and Mary are also names that have become less popular, sliding 84 and 78 places in the rankings respectively.

Downton Abbey baby names that became more popular from 2010 to 2020

Here’s a list of the Downton Abbey baby names that became more popular from 2010 to 2020.

Each name is followed by its rank in 2010-2011 and 2020-2021 plus the amount of places it rose in the rankings.

Sybil

  • 2010-2011: 4,688
  • 2020-2021: 1,397
  • Rise: 3,291

Marigold

  • 2010-2011: 5,707
  • 2020-2021: 2,615
  • Rise: 3,092

Bertie

  • 2010-2011: 811
  • 2020-2021: 215
  • Rise: 596

Rosamund

  • 2010-2011: 3,533
  • 2020-2021: 3,117
  • Rise: 416

Cora

  • 2010-2011: 438
  • 2020-2021: 153
  • Rise: 285

Edith

  • 2010-2011: 259
  • 2020-2021: 85
  • Rise: 174

Violet

  • 2010-2011: 123
  • 2020-2021: 48
  • Rise: 75

Rose

  • 2010-2011: 90
  • 2020-2021: 61
  • Rise: 29

Downton Abbey baby names that became less popular from 2010 to 2020

Here’s a list of the Downton Abbey baby names that became less popular from 2010 to 2020.

Each name is followed by its rank in 2010-2011 and 2020-2021 plus the amount of places it fell in the rankings.

Tom

  • 2010-2011: 176
  • 2020-2021: 535
  • Fall: 359

Isobel

  • 2010-2011: 75
  • 2020-2021: 159
  • Fall: 84

Mary

  • 2010-2011: 213
  • 2020-2021: 291
  • Fall: 78

Matthew

  • 2010-2011: 41
  • 2020-2021: 114
  • Fall: 73

Robert

  • 2010-2011: 90
  • 2020-2021: 125
  • Fall: 35

Martha

  • 2010-2011: 85
  • 2020-2021: 115
  • Fall: 30

Charles

  • 2010-2011: 62
  • 2020-2021: 88
  • Fall: 26

Anna

  • 2010-2011: 63
  • 2020-2021: 89
  • Fall: 26