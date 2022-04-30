Drivers are being warned the way they use air conditioning in their cars could land them fines of up to £5,000 as the British summer gets underway.
Air conditioning (or lack of) could see drivers punished under Highway Code rule 237 which states drivers must keep their cars “well ventilated”.
The reason for the rule is to avoid drowsiness when in control of a vehicle, should drivers ignore the guidance and subsequently lose control of their vehicle they risk a fine of up to £5,000 in the most serious cases.
Although some rulings under the Highway Code may seem extreme to many, the government warn they are legal requirements and failure to follow them could see drivers sent to prison.
They say: “Many of the rules in the Code are legal requirements, and if you disobey these rules you are committing a criminal offence.
“You may be fined, given penalty points on your licence or be disqualified from driving. In the most serious cases you may be sent to prison.”
Highway Code rules are not laws, however many rules included to cross over into legal requirements, so it is important that you follow the guidelines.
