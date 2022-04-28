McVitie's has announced the launch of a new product, releasing a limited-edition white chocolate version of its classic Jaffa Cakes.

In describing the product McVitie's said it still featured the "classic orange flavoured centre and light spongy layer of the original" but replaced the usual "crackly dark chocolate" with a "silky white chocolate coating".

However, for those interested in getting their hands on the treats there will only be a small window to do so, as only 40 packs are going to be given away.

The way in which someone would be able to get a pack is through the Jaffa Cakes Instagram page.

To enter, you'll need to like the competition post on the Jaffa Cakes Instagram page here, and tag a friend they would most like to share these treats with.

The window to do this will be open from 11am today (Thursday, April 28) to Monday. May 2.

Winners will be selected at random on Tuesday, May 3.

Alice Jamieson, Brand Manager at McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes said: “The Jaffanatics spoke, and we listened.

"We couldn’t be more excited to launch this competition and offer fourty lucky Jaffanatics the chance to see their Jaffa dreams come true and be the first to try our limited-edition White Chocolate Jaffa Cakes.”