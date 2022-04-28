Annual MOT checks on vehicles could be scrapped under new government plans to ease the cost of living crisis for households across the UK.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has not ruled out the prospect of scrapping annual vehicle checks.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a cabinet meeting and tasked his team to come up with “innovative” ideas that would not require additional government spending.
As a result of that meeting it is reported bi-annual MOT checks are being considered.
How to make your fuel last longer
Grant Shapps responds to reports annual MOT could be scrapped
Responding to reports of the plans, Shapps said: “I don’t rule anything out.”
He added: "I saw the newspaper reports this morning. I wouldn't want to comment on Cabinet discussions and whatever we do by way of things like MOTs would have to fit a very rigorous safety standard.
"But I think the committee will recognise that I'm always looking to do things which assist, particularly with the cost of living - so just in the last week we've had the Great British Rail Sale
"I'm always looking at things that can assist, but I'm certainly not in a position to make specific announcements about those things."
He continued: "I don't rule anything out, if you look at things like MOTs - cars have clearly become a lot more reliable than when the MOT was put in place.
"So, I think it's always right to keep these things under review, but there's a lot of road to cover before we get to that point."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel