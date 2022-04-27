Fans of The Great British Sewing Bee will be tuning in tonight expecting to see the popular comedian Joe Lycett presenting.
But in a shocking change to the BBC's program, Lycett will no longer be hosting the show after announcing he has since left the show.
The comedian first began hosting the sewing competition back in 2019 but revealed earlier this year he would no longer be in the presenter role.
Why is Joe Lycett no longer hosting The Great British Sewing Bee?
After his absence from the Christmas special in December 2021, fans asked questions about the missing comedian's whereabouts.
But shown after the airing of the festive special, Lycett took to Twitter to share the news that he would not be returning as he felt it was the "right time".
Fans of the show quickly shared their love and agreed they would miss the popular comedians' jokes and hosting skills.
Who is the new host of The Great British Sewing Bee?
Taking over hosting duties from Lycett is fellow comedian Sara Pascoe.
Known for her hit shows including Out of Her Mind and Last Woman on Earth With Sara Pascoe she has built a strong reputation for herself.
Fans of the comedian are all excited to see how Pascoe takes on hosting duties and if she can fill the boots of Lycett.
How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee?
If you fancy watching the new season of the completion show you can catch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 8pm from Wednesday, April 27.
The Competition show features 12 contestants all battling it out to take the crown home.
