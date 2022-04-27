The hit competition show The Great British Sewing Bee is back on BBC One today (April 27) with 12 ambitious sewers all hoping to take the crown.

Returning for its eighth season the show will see some new changes as comedian Joe Lycett hangs up his presenter role and passes it on to new host and comedian Sara Pascoe.

But not all have changed with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young returning to critique the competitor's work.

The 12 competitors will compete in three challenges until one remaining contestant is named the best seamstress.

With tasks including a pattern challenge, a transformation challenge, and the final test Made to Measure when they have to make a full outfit.

Ahead of the show's return, we've got all the information you need on the hopeful contestants.

Meet the contests for The Great British Sewing Bee 2022:

Angela

Angela is from Lancashire and has 50 years of sewing experience, she's even won an award for her work as a school nurse during the pandemic.

Annie

From Surrey, Annie lives with her boyfriend and credits her grandmother as her inspiration to start sewing, and currently works as a buyer for a hight street fashion brand.

Brogan

Brogan is originally from Edinburgh and teaches Spanish and French in a secondary school in Derbyshire and got into sewing after watching series one of Sewing Bee as a child.

Debra

Debra began sewing aged just nine and takes inspiration from luxury designers like Erden, Gucci, and Chanel. She currently works in a multinational company and loved to wear colourful-designer creations.

Cristian

Cristian grew up near Transylvania and learned to sew by watching his mother making her own garments. He moved to the UK four years ago and now manages a high street store in London.

Chichi

Originally from Zimbabwe, Chichi grew up in Somerset and Hampshire before moving to London. She loves to make creations from recycled fabrics and transform vintage clothing.

Gill

Teaching herself to sew, Gill first started sewing when her husband bought her a machine three years ago and now she's ready to battle to take the crown.

Man Yee

Born in Hong Kong Man Yee moved to Portsmouth as a child and started dewing a decade ago and currently works as an actuary in London.

Marni

Marni was born in Canada is a Canadian First Nation member of the Maliseet tribe, and has been sewing for 35 years and has a signature style, and loves using recycled clothing and charity shops.

Mitch

Mitch taught himself to sew by reading books and studying online videos and has a passion for loud fabric.

Richy

Richy enjoys creating historical garments and is often burying himself in books or heading to a museum. His trademark is a homemade bowtie.

Steve

Steve took up sewing as a hobby in lockdown and now sews for at least two hours a day. He grew up in Essex but since moved to Newcastle with his girlfriend of 16 years.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee:

If you fancy watching the new series of the competition show then you can catch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Wednesday, April 27.