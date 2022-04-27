Liam Gallagher has spoken out after former Oasis bandmate Bonehead revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.
Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs regularly plays alongside Liam since the former Oasis frontman went solo and revealed he will be taking a break after being diagnosed with tonsil cancer.
Liam took to twitter to share his message of support in front of his 3.5 million followers.
He said: “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage before you can say r we doing Colombia LG x”.
56-year-old Bonehead said he was “gutted” to be missing gigs With Liam when he announced his diagnoses.
He wrote on Twitter: "Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while.
"I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon. I'll keep you posted on how it's going, I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band.
"Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going. I'll see you soon xxx."
